1-min read

Kerala Plus One Result 2019 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in: DHSE Announces Class 11 Results; Steps, Links

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 for class 11 students has been released by the Kerala Board at dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 28, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 Declared | The Kerala Plus One result 2019 or the DHSE Plus One result 2019 has been announced. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, also known as, DHSE released the Kerala Plus One Result 2019 at these two websites dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or DHSE conducted the class 11 Kerala Examination 2019 from March 6 to March 27. Reportedly, close to 4 lakh candidates appeared for the Kerala Board Plus One Exam for this academic session. The DHSE has activated a direct link so as to facilitate the download of Kerala Plus One Result 2019 among online visitors.

Kerala Plus One Result 2019: How to check your Kerala DHSE Plus One result 2019

Students who appeared for the DHSE class 11 examination can check their Kerala Plus One Result 2019 from official homepage of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education by following the below listed steps-

Step 1: Visit the DHSE Kerala’s official website keralaresults.nic.in or keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Search a tab reading Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 and click on it
Step 3: On the candidate login page, enter your DHSE Plus One Roll Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Hit the submit button to view Kerala Plus One Result 2019
Step 5: The DHSE Plus One result will be displayed
Step 6: Take a print out for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
