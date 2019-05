Kerala Plus One Result 2019: DHSE Class 11 Results Released at keralaresults.nic.in; How to Check

The Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala released the Kerala Plus One result 2019, DHSE Plus One results. The class 11th examination was conducted by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education and the board released the Kerala Plus One Result 2019 at the DHSE, Kerala’s at official website, dhsekerala.gov.in . The Kerala Plus One result 2019 or the Kerala 11th result will also hosted at one more Kerala government’s official result portal keralaresults.nic.in . Meanwhile, the Kerala DHSE is also preparing to declare the Kerala HSCAP Plus One admission allotment result today, i.e. May 24 (Friday). Candidates can check their class 11th result and score from logging on at any of these two websites and clicking on the appropriate URL.Step 1-Visit the Kerala results website keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.inStep 2- Search for link reading ‘Kerala Plus One Result’ or ‘DHSE Plus One Result ’Step 3- Enter the required detailsStep 4- Submit your detailsStep 5-You can view Kerala Plus One Result 2019. Download and take a printoutNearly, 4 lakh students took the class 11th Kerala examination, which was held from March 6 to March 27, for the current academic session. Further, in Kerala, the result for class 12 or DHSE Plus Two is already announced on May 8, 2019 and a pass percentage of 83.44% is witnessed.