Kerala Plus One Result 2019: DHSE Class 11th Result to be Out on May 28; Steps to Check
The Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala will release the Kerala Plus One result 2019, DHSE Plus One result, Kerala Class 11th result on May 28 by 11 am.
Kerala Plus One Result 2019 | The Department of Higher Secondary Education Kerala will release the Kerala Plus One result 2019, DHSE Plus One result, Kerala Class 11th result on May 28 (Tuesday) by 11 am. The class 11th examination was conducted by the Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education and the board will release the Kerala Plus One Result 2019 at the DHSE, Kerala’s at official website, dhsekerala.gov.in. The Kerala Plus One result 2019, DHSE Plus One result, Kerala Class 11th result will also hosted at one more Kerala government’s official result portal keralaresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, the Kerala DHSE is also preparing to declare the Kerala HSCAP Plus One admission allotment result today, i.e. May 24 (Friday). Candidates can check their class 11th result and score from logging on at any of these two websites and clicking on the appropriate URL.
Kerala Plus One Result 2019: Know your class 11th marks and score with these steps
Step 1-Visit the Kerala results website keralaresults.nic.in or dhsekerala.gov.in
Step 2- Search for link reading ‘Kerala Plus One Result’ or ‘DHSE Plus One Result ’
Step 3- Enter the required details
Step 4- Submit your details
Step 5-You can view Kerala Plus One Result 2019. Download and take a printout
Nearly, 4 lakh students took the class 11th Kerala examination, which was held from March 6 to March 27, for the current academic session. Further, in Kerala, the result for class 12 or DHSE Plus Two is already announced on May 8, 2019 and a pass percentage of 83.44% is witnessed.
