1-min read

Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Announced Kerala Class 12 Result, Merit List on keralaresults.nic.in



News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 11:16 AM IST

Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 | The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB, also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will release the Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 or Kerala DHSE Result 2018 on May 10 at 11 am. The Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education will be releasing the Kerala HSE Results 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018 on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB conducted the DHSE Kerala plus two Examination for the academic year 2017-18. The Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education class 12 exams 2018 held from March 7- March 27. Students can check their erala Plus Two Result 2018 , Kerala DHSE Results 2018 on examresults.netkerala.indiaresults.com

MERIT LIST 

Kerala DHSE results declared  83.75%

Kannur top scoring district - 86.7%

Least scoring district - pathanamthitta - 77.1%

How to check the Kerala Plus Two Results 2018: 

Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for Kerala Plus Two results 2018,  Kerala DHSE Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2018,

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 will be displayed.

Step 5: Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.

Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018

All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page. Students can also check their Kerala Class 12th result 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018  via SMS

Get Kerala DHSE Result 2018 via SMS KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2018 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
 SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Puja Menon
