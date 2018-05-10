English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 Declared: 83.75% Clear DHSE +2 Exam, Check Your Score at keralaresults.nic.in
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE or Kerala Secondary Education Board released the Kerala Result 2018 or Kerala Plus two Result on the official website Keralaresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB, also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education put out the Kerala Result 2018 or Kerala Class 12 Results on May 10. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE, also known as Kerala Secondary Education Board released the Kerala Results 2018 or Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in.
The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE conducted the DHSE Kerala plus two Examination for the academic year 2017-18. The Kerala Class 12 exams 2018 held from March 7- March 27. The KSEB Kerala Secondary Education Board's Kerala Results 2018 or Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result will also be available on examresults.net, kerala.indiaresults.com
MERIT LIST
Kerala DHSE results declared 83.75%
Kannur top scoring district - 86.7%
Least scoring district - pathanamthitta - 77.1%
Steps one need to follow to check the Kerala Result 2018, Kerala Plus Two Results:
Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the desired board button, Kerala Result 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the desired board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2018, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2018
Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2018 will be displayed.
Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2018 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.
Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2018 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2018
All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 on this page. Students can also check their DHSE Kerala result 2018 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2018 via SMS
Get Kerala DHSE Result 2018 via SMS KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2018 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS

SMS - KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263
