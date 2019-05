Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: DHSE Kerala Declared Class 12 Results at dhsekerala.gov.in; Science Perform Best

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education orthe Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB released Kerala DHSE Result 2019 , Kerala Plus Two Result 2019. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE announced for Kerala Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in Located Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education released the Kerala plus two exam time table 2019 on 13th November 2019. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted the plus two (DHSE) examinations for academic year 2018-19 from 6-27 March, 2019. Over 4.42 lakh students appeared for the exam at 2076 centres across the state. 3.72 lakh students appeared through the regular stream and 69,971 students appeared through the open stream. (മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം) Total students - 3,11,375Pass Percentage -84.33%Top District - Wayanad (87.44%)Open school candidates - 20,610 (Passing % - 43.48%)Regular & combination school candidates - science stream - 1,54,112 (Passing % -76.04%)Arts - 78 (Passing % -93.53%)Science - 86%Arts - 83.44%Humanities - 79%Technical - 69%Commerce - 84.33%Students can download the mobile application on their smartphones to check their Kerala DHSE Result 2019. Otherwise, they can look up to these websites examresults.net results.gov.in to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Result 2019 for Class 12.The expected Kerala DHSE Result 2019 can be checked by following the below-suggested steps-Step 1- Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in for availing Kerala DHSE 2019 ResultStep 2- At DHSE’s homepage, enter your registration details in the 2019 Kerala DHSE Result tab and click on submit buttonStep 3- The score card or Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Result will be shown on screen.Step 4: Download the soft copy of your Kerala Class 12 DHSE Result 2019 and also keep a printout of your scorecard.Kerala DHSE is the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala. It is located on the 4th floor of the Housing Board building in Santhi Nagar in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Board was established in the year 1990 to restructure the operations of Secondary and Collegiate Education in Kerala.