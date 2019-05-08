Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: DHSE Kerala to Announce Class 12 Results Shortly at dhsekerala.gov.in; How to Check

The Kerala DHSE Result 2019 or Kerala plus two result 2019 will be released shortly by Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) at keralaresults.nic.in.

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: DHSE Kerala to Announce Class 12 Results Shortly at dhsekerala.gov.in; How to Check
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala DHSE Result 2019 | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education orthe Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB shall be releasing Kerala DHSE Result 2019, Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 shortly. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE will announce for Kerala Class 12 Result 2019 on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Located Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education released the Kerala plus two exam time table 2019 on 13th November 2019. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted the plus two (DHSE) examinations for academic year 2018-19 from 6-27 March, 2019. Over 4.42 lakh students appeared for the exam at 2076 centres across the state. 3.72 lakh students appeared through the regular stream and 69,971 students appeared through the open stream. (മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം)

Students can download the mobile application on their smartphones to check their Kerala DHSE Result 2019. Otherwise, they can look up to these websites examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in to check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Result 2019 for Class 12.

Kerala DHSE Result2019: Steps to check

The expected Kerala DHSE Result 2019 can be checked by following the below-suggested steps-

Step 1- Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in for availing Kerala DHSE 2019 Result

Step 2- At DHSE’s homepage, enter your registration details in the 2019 Kerala DHSE Result tab and click on submit button

Step 3- The score card or Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 Result will be shown on screen.

Step 4: Download the soft copy of your Kerala Class 12 DHSE Result 2019 and also keep a printout of your scorecard.

Kerala DHSE is the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala. It is located on the 4th floor of the Housing Board building in Santhi Nagar in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Board was established in the year 1990 to restructure the operations of Secondary and Collegiate Education in Kerala.
