Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018 to be Out Soon at dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in. How to Check

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2018 will be releasing anytime today after 2PM on the official website of Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala - dhsekerala.gov.in. The results for Plus 2 Save a Year (SAY) 2018 can be accessed from the results’ website of DHSE Kerala - keralaresults.nic.in The results for Kerala Plus 2 Examination 2018 were declared on 10th May 2018. A total of 180 candidates had secured full marks in Plus 2 examination while the overall pass percentage was noted as 83.75%. The highest pass percentage was achieved by Kannur district and the Pathanamthitta district recorded least pass percentage.Here's how to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY results 2018:1. Open the official results website of Kerala DHSE - keralaresults.nic.in 2. Click on the tag 'Kerala Plus 2 SAY results 2018'3. When a new tab opens, fill in the required details4. Download your Kerala Plus Two SAY results 2018 for future reference.The examination for Plus Two SAY 2018 began last month from 5th June 2018 for candidates who were not able to clear the board exams in the first attempt. The candidates who had appeared in Plus Two SAY 2018 examination must keep an eye on the official website to get the results once it is released by DHSE.