Kerala Police Arrest 47-year-old Man For Expressing Support to ISIS, JeM in Facebook Post

The police investigation had found that he had been propagating messages of communal discord through a Facebook account.

News18

Updated:May 13, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
Kerala Police Arrest 47-year-old Man For Expressing Support to ISIS, JeM in Facebook Post
Askar was remanded after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Manjeri.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old man for expressing his support to the terrorist outfits Islamic State (ISIS) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a Facebook post. A native of Anakkayam in Manjeri, Askar was charged for encouraging communal disharmony and hatred.

The police investigation had found that he had been propagating messages of communal discord through his Facebook account. Following this, Askar was kept under close watch. Several of his posts had been in support of various other terror outfits as well. He was remanded after being produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Manjeri.

The arrest and investigation are carried out as directed by the district police chief in Malappuram.
