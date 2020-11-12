Kerala Police Arrest Four Foreign Nationals over Suspected Robbery in Alappuzha

The Kerala police have arrested four Irani nationals, who have been accused of carrying out a robbery in Alappuzha, from a private hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

“Dawood, Mohsin, Majeed and Eynola were involved in robbing around 50,000 from an agency in Alappuzha’s Cherthala,” Cantonment CI Shafi said.

According to the police, the gang usually targets financial institutions, start a conversation with the people there, and rob without their knowledge.

On Thursday, the Cantonment police reached the hotel over suspicion that foreigners were staying there after their visa expiry. After the initial verification process, they shared the information of their documents, including visas, with the shadow team for any possible criminal links.

The shadow team verified their photographs and confirmed that it was the same team that was involved in robbery in Cherthala.

The four accused were then arrested and handed over to the Cherthala police. The police said that they revealed that they had travelled to Bengaluru before reaching Kerala.