Kerala Police Arrest Two from Bihar for Abetting Dental Student's Murder in Nellikuzhi

Kerala police arrested two men from Bihar for aiding the murder of a 23-year-old dental student in Nellikuzhi near Kothamangalam town last month. A special investigation team of Kerala Police that visited Bihar to further probe the matter brought both the suspects — Sonu Kumar Modi, Maneesh Kumar Varma — to Kochi Sunday evening. They will be produced before the local court in Kerala on Monday.

On July 30, Manasa Madhavan, who was doing her house surgency at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, was shot dead by a stalker. The assailant, identified as 32-year-old Rakhil of Melur in Kannur, then shot himself dead. According to reports, the two had known each other for about a year after meeting over Instagram.

A probe into the possible accomplices of Rakhil lead to the suspicion that he had obtained pistol from Bihar, following which the probe team visited the state.

On Friday, Sonu Kumar Modi was picked up by the investigation team with the assistance of Bihar police. According to police sources, Sonu and Maneesh were close accomplices of Rakhil, who had traveled with them and another person to Mungad in Maneesh’s car.

On inspection of Maneesh’s mobile phone, the investigation team has accessed group photos with Rakhil and a video of the former using the pistol and giving instructions to someone else. Police team believes that Rakhil had got training and assistance from Maneesh and Sonu in procuring and using fire arms.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here