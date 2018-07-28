English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Police Arrests Man for Abusing 21-year-old Girl Over Selling Fish
Nooruddin Sheikh was taken into custody by the city police after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of the college student.
File photo of Hanan Hamid.
Kochi: A man on Saturday was taken into custody here for allegedly launching an abusive propaganda on social media platforms against 21-year old Hanan whose story of selling fish to raise money for her studies and to take care of her family went viral, police said.
Nooruddin Sheikh, hailing from Wayanad, was taken into custody by the city police after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out in support of the college student.
Police indicated that more persons who had trolled her viciously will be questioned.
The Chief Minister had directed police to initiate action against those who launched the abusive propaganda on social media platforms against the girl after a Malayalam daily reported about her struggles.
Meanwhile, Vijayan said on Saturday that those who are engaged in the cyber space should be very cautious and try to understand things.
Facts should be presented before the people, he said here.
CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan condemned the cyber attack on Hanan and said those who had attacked her world should be punished.
A final year B.Sc (Chemistry) student at a private college in Thodupuzha, Hanan's touching story was widely shared on social media by several people, including film artistes and politicians.
But, a section of social media users expressed doubt about her story and termed it as "fake", after which she was viciously trolled.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
