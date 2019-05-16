Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mob Violence Victim’s Sister Recruited in Kerala's First Tribal-only Police Battalion

The battalion, formed as part of a special recruitment drive from tribal areas in Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad, has 24 women candidates.

Asheem PK | CNN-News18

Updated:May 16, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Chandrika who joined the state police team on Wednesday; (right) file photo of her brother Madhu, a victim of mob lynching.
New Delhi: In a first, the state police department in Kerala has formed a battalion comprising entirely of tribal recruits.

The 74 trainees, who participated in the passing-out parade on Wednesday, also included the sister of Madhu, a tribal youth who was killed in mob violence last year. Madhu, 27, who belonged to the tribal hamlet of Chindakki in Attappadi, was harassed, tied up and thrashed by a mob over suspicion of theft in February last year.

The battalion was formed as part of a special recruitment drive from tribal areas in Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad. Its members were honoured by Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera at the passing-out parade held at the Kerala Police Academy Ground in Thrissur.

The list has 24 women candidates.

“The sister of Madhu, a youth from Attappady who lost his life fighting hunger, has joined our police force. Seventy-four people have been inducted into the force through a special recruitment drive, including Chandrika, sister of Madhu, who was the victim of mob violence,” the Kerala Police wrote on Facebook.

“Chandrika will never forget February 22 last year, it was a dream for her to find a job so that she could support her family. It is coming true now. Chandrika has completed her training in the police academy,” the statement added.

Of the 74 recruits, eight come from Malappuram district while 15 are from Palakkad and 51 from Wayanad. Two of the candidates have completed their postgraduation while two others are Bachelor of Education graduates.

The list also includes seven graduates, 30 Class XII pass-outs and 31 recruits who have cleared Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC).

Trainees who successfully complete their training from the Kerala policy academy will be posted at different police stations in their native places, said Behera.​
