Kerala Police Launches Pink Protection Project to Check Atrocities Against Women

With an aim to tackle dowry-related atrocities and harassment of women in public places and cyberspace, the Kerala police will launch a ‘Pink Protection’ project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there has been an increase in the atrocities against women during the lockdown. The Pink Protection project will come into effect from Monday. The project will have 10 components.

Domestic violence is often known to the police only when such complaints are received. The new project, called “Pink Janamaithri Beat" will enable police to get such information in advance and prevent such harassment.

The Pink Janamaithri Beat system is tasked with visiting houses to collect information on domestic violence. They will collect information from panchayat members, neighbours and other locals and hand it over to the station house officers for further action.

In Pink Beat system, specially trained women police officers will be present at KSRTC and private buses, in front of schools, colleges and other public places and at bus stops. The Pink Control Room will be operational in all 14 districts to assist them. The Pink Shadow Patrol team will also be deployed to detect the presence of anti-social elements in crowded areas and take action. “Pink Romeo", a bullet patrol team of female officers, will also start functioning from Monday.

