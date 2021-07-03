Kerala Police Launches Probe into 'Leak' of Electoral Roll Data from CEO's Office

The Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police has registered an FIR and initiated a probe over a complaint filed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here alleging leak of electoral roll data.

The complaint was filed by the CEO office alleging that the computer in the office was “hacked" and the data of electors were leaked.

Ahead of the April 6 assembly elections, senior Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala and former leader of the opposition in the state assembly had on March 31 released details of 4.3 lakh voters whose names were allegedly figured multiple times in the voters’ list through a website named “http://operationtwins.com"



“We have filed a complaint with the police as we suspect that our computer was hacked and data were leaked. It seems someone had helped in leaking the data from the computer used by Keltron staff who were deputed to the CEO office during the election," a senior source from the CEO office said.

