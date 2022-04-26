Kerala Police Nab Three Men of 'Flying Robbers' Gang in Kochi

The Kerala police has arrested three men from northern India after it was found that they robbed four houses in Kochi on consecutive days. The gang has been found to commute by flight for theft and return to Delhi after the ‘operation’.

The arrested are identified as Chandraban (38) from Sambal, Uttar Pradesh, Mintu Bishwas (47) of Delhi and Harichandra (33). They are members of a gang with a modus operando to steal as much gold and cash as possible during a short time and vanish.

They landed at Cochin international airport on April 21 targeting huge locked houses in the city. On the first day they broke into a house in Kadavanthra Jawahar Nagar and robbed gold worth Rs 8 lakhs. The next day, three sovereigns of gold and Rs 8,500 were stolen from a house in Elamakkara. However, the trio was nabbed by the police while planning the third robbery.

After the two robberies, the police intensified investigation and the CCTV footages revealed that the two incidents have a connection and were carried out by the same group.

Following this, a Special Investigation Team, comprising members from three stations, Kadavanthra, Elamakkara, North and Central stations was formed on the recommendation of City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju.

The inspection was also carried out using a police dog squad and policemen from all stations in the district which probed houses, camps, hotels and lodges of the migrant workers. The accused used to shift their stays frequently.

The investigation team zeroed in on the lodge where the accused were staying at around 2 am. Police confirmed the gang members after verifying their identity cards and phone number. Incidentally, the gang robbed two houses even as the police team was conducting massive search in the city. The accused were arrested soon after they robbed a watch worth Rs 1.5 lakh from a house at Elamakkara and Rs 35,000 from a house in Palarivattom.

