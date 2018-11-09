English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Police Officer Fired for Taking Bribe in Honour Killing Case That Rocked the State
Two police personnel, ASI Biju and police driver Ajaya Kumar of Gandhinagar police station near Kottayam, were arrested and suspended for allegedly taking bribe from some of the people accused of killing a 23-year-old man in May this year.
Loading...
Kottayam (Ker): A police officer was removed from service on Thursday for allegedly taking bribe from some of the accused in a suspected honour killing case in Kerala.
Two police personnel, ASI Biju and police driver Ajaya Kumar of Gandhinagar police station near Kottayam, were arrested and suspended for allegedly taking bribe from some of the people accused of killing a 23-year-old man in May this year.
Biju was removed from service on Thursday, according to an order by Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar. The department also cancelled service benefits to Kumar for three years.
Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian, was abducted on May 27 by a gang allegedly engaged by his fiancee's family, who were opposed to their move to marry.
His body was found in a river in Kollam district a day later.
Police had said the ASI and the driver, on a night patrol on May 26, had intercepted a car being used by the gang after noticing that its number plate was hidden.
However, the two allowed the vehicle to proceed after taking a bribe of Rs 2,000, they had said.
The action against the two police personnel was taken as the trial in the case is set to begin at a court here.
Joseph's killing had rocked the state with the opposition Congress and BJP attacking the Left Democratic Front government on the issue.
Joseph's relatives had alleged that he was tortured and killed two days after he and his fiancee filed a joint application for registration of their marriage at a sub-registrar office near here.
Then Kottayam District Superintendent of Police V M Mohammed Rafique was transferred following the incident.
Two police personnel, ASI Biju and police driver Ajaya Kumar of Gandhinagar police station near Kottayam, were arrested and suspended for allegedly taking bribe from some of the people accused of killing a 23-year-old man in May this year.
Biju was removed from service on Thursday, according to an order by Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar. The department also cancelled service benefits to Kumar for three years.
Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian, was abducted on May 27 by a gang allegedly engaged by his fiancee's family, who were opposed to their move to marry.
His body was found in a river in Kollam district a day later.
Police had said the ASI and the driver, on a night patrol on May 26, had intercepted a car being used by the gang after noticing that its number plate was hidden.
However, the two allowed the vehicle to proceed after taking a bribe of Rs 2,000, they had said.
The action against the two police personnel was taken as the trial in the case is set to begin at a court here.
Joseph's killing had rocked the state with the opposition Congress and BJP attacking the Left Democratic Front government on the issue.
Joseph's relatives had alleged that he was tortured and killed two days after he and his fiancee filed a joint application for registration of their marriage at a sub-registrar office near here.
Then Kottayam District Superintendent of Police V M Mohammed Rafique was transferred following the incident.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Still Best but Won't Win Ballon d'Or: Kylian Mbappe
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Delhi Pollution - All the Electric-Hybrid Cars You Can Buy in India: Mahindra, Tata and More
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...