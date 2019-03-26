LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Kerala Police on High Alert After Drones Spotted Near Police Headquarters, Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The Police are probing all angles and also seeking help of central agencies to look into the matter.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 26, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
Chennai: Drones were spotted in high security areas such as the police headquarters and Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, prompting police to form a special investigative team to look into the matter on Wednesday. One drone was also spotted in Kovalam five days ago.

A special police team under Shanghumugham assistant commissioner has been formed to probe into the matter.

“We are probing all angles and also seeking the help of central agencies. We are looking into all drone operators under each police station,” said K Sanjay Kumar, city police commissioner, Trivandrum.

According to police, the drones can be used for several purposes and by various agencies, including armed forces and geological survey of India. The police is looking into all aspects, including whether the drones were was flown to the area by mistake as these are remote controlled or if some miscreants are behind these incidents.

There are guidelines for regulating the use of drones and in some areas use of drones is prohibited.

