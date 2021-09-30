Kerala Police Urges State Govt to Ban on 14th Century Book That is ‘Anti-national and Spreads Hatred’

The Kerala police department has asked the state government to ban the circulation of 14th-century Arabic text, ‘Mashari al-Ashwaq Ila Masari al-Ushaaq’, better known as the ‘book of jihad’, written by 14th century Islamic scholar Ahmed Ibrahim Muhammed al Dimashqi al Dumyati

The Police department has claimed that the book contains extreme religious fundamentalism, has an anti-national attitude, spreads hatred among religions and can misguide the youth into extremism and force them to join a terrorist organisation.

Following the request, the government has formed a three-member committee to examine the book’s content and take a call on its ban. The committee consists of The Director (I&PRD), Kerala, IG (Internal Security), Kerala and Dr.N.K.Jayakumar,National University for Advanced Legal Studies former vice-chancellor=.

The committee members will probe if the book indeed contains incriminating material that is in conflict with any law in force. The Director (I&PRD) will be the convenor of the committee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here