Kerala Polytechnic 2019: First Allotment List to be Released Shortly at polyadmission.org, Check Steps, Links Here

Kerala Polytechnic 2019 | The first Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List and Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 will get released today (June 24). The Kerala Department of Technical Education (DTE) will publish the first allotment list of Kerala Polytechnic 2019 on its official website polyadmission.org. The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List will allow the candidates to know their final rank in the overall merit list.

Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Steps to download Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019

Step 1- Visit the official website of Kerala Polytechnic - polyadmission.org

Step 2- On the homepage, you will get Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List Result link

Step 3- Click on it and on separate window enter the required details

Step 4- The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 5- Take a printout if required

Candidates whose names appeared on the Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 have to confirm their admission by June 27. The second and third Kerala Polytechnic 2019 allotment lists are scheduled for June 29 and July 3 respectively.

Earlier, on June 19, the Kerala Department of Technical Education had released the provisional rank list and trial allotment. Once, the Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List and Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 get published, the further details on admission formalities will be notified soon.