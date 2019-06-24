Kerala Polytechnic 2019: First Allotment List to be Released Shortly at polyadmission.org, Check Steps, Links Here
The Kerala Department of Technical Education will publish the first Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List and Rank list 2019 today.
Image for Representation.
Kerala Polytechnic 2019 | The first Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List and Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 will get released today (June 24). The Kerala Department of Technical Education (DTE) will publish the first allotment list of Kerala Polytechnic 2019 on its official website polyadmission.org. The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List will allow the candidates to know their final rank in the overall merit list.
Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Steps to download Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Kerala Polytechnic - polyadmission.org
Step 2- On the homepage, you will get Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List Result link
Step 3- Click on it and on separate window enter the required details
Step 4- The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 will appear on the screen
Step 5- Take a printout if required
Candidates whose names appeared on the Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 have to confirm their admission by June 27. The second and third Kerala Polytechnic 2019 allotment lists are scheduled for June 29 and July 3 respectively.
Earlier, on June 19, the Kerala Department of Technical Education had released the provisional rank list and trial allotment. Once, the Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List and Kerala Polytechnic Rank List 2019 get published, the further details on admission formalities will be notified soon.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- Paul Heyman on Ranveer Singh Catchphrase Controversy: Every Person Should be Scared of Brock Lesnar
- WhatsApp Working on New Update to Improve Photo Sharing Experience
- Motorola Moto E6 Alleged Renders Reveal Textured Back Panel, Single Camera Module
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Arrive in Paris Ahead of Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Wedding, See Pics
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s