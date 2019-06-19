Take the pledge to vote

Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Provisional Rank, Trial Allotment List Published at polyadmission.org

According to information available on the DTE Kerala’s homepage, a total of three Kerala Polytechnic 2019 allotment lists will be published and two rounds of spot admission will be conducted.

Kerala Polytechnic 2019|The Kerala Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the Provisional Rank, Trial Allotment List today (June 19). The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank, Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Trial Allotment List can be checked on the DTE’s Single Window Admission to Polytechnic Colleges website polyadmission.org. The exam administrator Kerala Department of Technical Education has also hosted separate online window for download of Kerala Polytechnic 2019 lists check here for accessing Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank, while the list of polytechnic institutes can be checked here.

As the published Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Rank, Trial Allotment Lists are provisional in nature, it has to be understood that allotted ranks are not final. On June 24, the final rank of candidate and First Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List will be published. Before the declaration of final Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Rank, Seat Allotment List, all shortlisted candidates can appeal and make corrections in their applications till June 22.

According to information available on the DTE Kerala’s homepage, a total of three Kerala Polytechnic 2019 allotment lists will be published and two rounds of spot admission will be conducted. The second and third allotment result will be declared on June 29 and July 3 respectively.

Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Steps to know provisional rank

Step 1- Visit the official website of Kerala Polytechnic - polyadmission.org

Step 2- On homepage, you will get Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment List link

Step 3- Click on it and on separate window enter your name, roll number

Step 4- The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank can be viewed

Step 5- Take a printout if required

