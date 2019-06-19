Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Provisional Rank, Trial Allotment List Published at polyadmission.org
According to information available on the DTE Kerala’s homepage, a total of three Kerala Polytechnic 2019 allotment lists will be published and two rounds of spot admission will be conducted.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Kerala Polytechnic 2019|The Kerala Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the Provisional Rank, Trial Allotment List today (June 19). The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank, Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Trial Allotment List can be checked on the DTE’s Single Window Admission to Polytechnic Colleges website polyadmission.org. The exam administrator Kerala Department of Technical Education has also hosted separate online window for download of Kerala Polytechnic 2019 lists check here for accessing Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank, while the list of polytechnic institutes can be checked here.
As the published Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Rank, Trial Allotment Lists are provisional in nature, it has to be understood that allotted ranks are not final. On June 24, the final rank of candidate and First Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List will be published. Before the declaration of final Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Rank, Seat Allotment List, all shortlisted candidates can appeal and make corrections in their applications till June 22.
According to information available on the DTE Kerala’s homepage, a total of three Kerala Polytechnic 2019 allotment lists will be published and two rounds of spot admission will be conducted. The second and third allotment result will be declared on June 29 and July 3 respectively.
Kerala Polytechnic 2019: Steps to know provisional rank
Step 1- Visit the official website of Kerala Polytechnic - polyadmission.org
Step 2- On homepage, you will get Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank List and Trial Allotment List link
Step 3- Click on it and on separate window enter your name, roll number
Step 4- The Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Provisional Rank can be viewed
Step 5- Take a printout if required
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy
- KTM RC 125 ABS launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh in India
- Deepika Padukone was All Smiles as She Shares Frame with Kendall Jenner in New York
- Ranveer Singh Gets Litigation Warning from WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate Paul Heyman
- Updates Galore For OnePlus 7 Pro, as The OxygenOS 9.5.8 Now Rolls Out: The Complete Changelog
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s