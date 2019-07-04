Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Polytechnic Third Seat Allotment List to be Released Today at polyadmission.org

Once the Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List is declared, candidates allotted seats must appear for document verification and counselling on July 6 till 6:00 pm.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 4, 2019, 12:47 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala Polytechnic 2019 |The Kerala Department of Technical Education (DTE) is set to publish the third Seat Allotment List for Kerala Polytechnic on July 4.

The Kerala Polytechnic Third Seat Allotment List will be published at the state DTE’s official website polyadmission.org. Once the Kerala Polytechnic 2019 Allotment List is declared, candidates allotted seats must appear for document verification on July 6 (Saturday). The DTE Kerala admission and counselling process will be carried out till 6:00 PM.

The Kerala Polytechnic seat allotment list shows candidates’ final ranks, and courses and institute allotted.

Steps to Access the Kerala Polytechnic Third Allotment List:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Kerala Polytechnic - polyadmission.org

Step 2. On the homepage, you will get ‘Kerala Polytechnic IIIrd Allotment List 2019’ link

Step 3. Click on it and on Kerala Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result new window, enter the required details

Step 4. Hit the submit button to view Kerala Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result

Step 4. The DTE Kerala Allotment List, Kerala Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Kerala Department of Technical Education had released the provisional rank list and trial allotment on June 19.

On the spot Kerala Polytechnic 2019 admission round will be conducted on July 9 and July 12 at Nodal Polytechnic College admission to all the remaining vacant seats. The counselling process will end on July 18 for the current academic session.

