Kerala Pournami Lottery Result: Check Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala started with its lottery system in 1967 and released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year. The ticket was valued at Re. 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000. Cut to the present day and Kerala’s lottery department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries and six Bumper Lotteries.

On Sunday, the results for the Kerala Lottery Result Pournami will be announced by 3pm. If you are one of those who have tried to test your luck and have bought the ticket for Sunday’s Kerala lottery can check the result by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after its declaration. Winners of Sunday’s lucky draw will be announced at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The top prize of this lottery game is Rs 80 lakh, which is followed by the second prize of Rs 5 lakh, and third prize of Rs 1 lakh. The fourth prize winner takes home Rs 5,000, while the fifth prize winner gets Rs 2,000, sixth prize winner takes Rs 1,000. The seventh and eighth winner of this lottery game takes home Rs 500, followed by Rs 100. Ticket holders also stand a chance of winning the consolation prizes of Rs 8,000.

To see if you are one of the lucky winners of this lottery game, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Type the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department on your search engine or click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net/ after the results are declared on Sunday

Step 2: As the homepage of the lottery website opens, click on the hyperlink saying ‘Kerala Lottery Result 25.04.2021 Pournami RN-440 Lottery Result Winners List’

Step 3: The results of the April 25 lottery will then be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: Once you are on this page, you can check if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

If you see your ticket number as any of the winning numbers, you can claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and an official ID proof within 30 days from the declaration of the result.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here