Kerala Pournami Lottery Result For Sunday, April 18 at 3pm, 1st Prize Winner to Get Rs 70 lakhs

The Kerala State lottery department will be announcing the Sunday lottery draw ‘Pournami’ result at 3 pm. The Pournami lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The ticket holders of the Kerala lottery draw can also check the result on the official website of the state lottery department www.keralalotteryresult.net. The winners of the Kerala lottery will get a prize of up to Rs 75 lakhs.

Ticket holders can check the Kerala Sunday lottery result for April 18 by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 18.04.2021 Pournami’

Step 3. The Kerala Pournami lottery winners list will be opened on a new page

Step 4. Search for your ticket number in the winning list and see whether you have won or not

There are multiple prizes for Kerala Pournami lottery winners. The first lucky winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while for the second position, the prize money is Rs 10 lakh.

List of other prizes that the winners of the Kerala Sunday lottery can get:

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Kerala Pournami lottery result for April 18 is out: What’s next

1.The winners of the Kerala Pournami lottery draw will have to submit their lottery ticket to the concerned department within 30 days of the declaration of the result.

2.Verification will be conducted by the concerned authority. The winners will be handed over the prize money only after the details will be found correct. The prize money is also subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government norms.

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out 7 weekly lotteries and four festival bumper draw every year. Those who couldn’t win any prizes in the Kerala Pournami lottery can try their luck in other lotteries draw and get a chance to win a whopping amount. A monthly lottery called Bhaygyamithra is also rolled out on the first Sunday of every month.

