Kerala Pournami Lottery Result Today, Winners to Get Rs 70 lakhs

Kerala State Lottery Department will release the Pournami draw result at 3 pm today on April 11. The Kerala State Pournami Lottery draw is conducted every Sunday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and the results are published on the official website of the state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. The ticket holders of the Kerala Pournami Lottery for April 11 can match their ticket numbers with those on the result list and check if they have won or not.

Here is how to check Kerala Sunday Pournami lottery result for April 11:

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage of the state lottery department, click on the tab for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 11.04.2021 Pournami’

Step 3: The result of the Kerala Pournami lottery will be opened on a new page

Step 4: Search for your ticket number in the winning list for Kerala Pournami lottery

The lucky winners of the Kerala Pournami lottery will get multiple prizes accordingly. The first winner will get Rs 70 lakh, while the second winner will get Rs 10 lakh. Check the list of other prizes that the winners can get:

First Prize – Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize – Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize – Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize – Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize – Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize – Rs 500

Seventh Prize – Rs 100

Consolation Prize – Rs 8,000

The winners of the Kerala Pournami Lottery for April 11 draw can claim their prize money from the state lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners will have to complete the verification conducted by the concerned authority to get the prize money. The winning amount will be given to the winners after-tax deduction, if applicable.

The Kerala state lottery department rolls out 7 weekly lotteries and four festival bumper draw. One can try their luck in other lotteries draw as well and get a chance to win a huge amount. A monthly lottery named Bhaygyamithra is rolled out by the department on the first Sunday of every month.

