Kerala Pournami Lottery Results for May 9 at 3 PM, First Prize Winner to get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the result for the Sunday lottery Pournami result for May 9 today at 3 pm. All the Kerala lotteries draw are conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The result for the same is also made available for the participants on the official website of the state lottery department https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The ticket holders of the Kerala Sunday lottery draw can check their status by visiting the official website and matching their ticket numbers. Here’s how you can check the Kerala Sunday lottery result for May 9

Step 1. Visit the Kerala state lottery department’s official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads “Live Kerala lottery result 09.5.2021 Pournami”

Step 3. The Kerala Sunday lottery result will be displayed. Check the prize-wise winning numbers to see if you have won

There are multiple prizes in Kerala weekly Pournami lottery. A winner can get a maximum prize of Rs 70 lakhs.

Here’s the list of prizes that one can win in Kerala Sunday lottery:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakh

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakh

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Here’s what winners will have to do next:

1. Those who have won any of the Kerala Pournami lottery prizes will have to submit a claim application along with a self-attested copy of both sides of the ticket, two passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer and other required documents.

2. The winners must note that the prize money can be claimed from the concerned department within 30 days of declaration of result.

3. Furthermore, the department will be carried out a verification process after which they will be handed over the prize money. The prize money is also subjected to a tax deduction as per the state government norms

The Kerala state lottery department also rolls out six other weekly lotteries other than the Pournami lottery. Six festival bumper draw on Vishu, Puja, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, X-Mas/New-year every year is also conducted by the department.

