Kerala Power Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19, Fourth Cabinet Member to Contract Virus

Kerala Power Minister MM Mani tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the fourth member of the Pinarayi Viijayan cabinet to be affected by the pathogen. The 75-year old minister, who himself announced the development through a Facebook post, has been admitted to the government Medical College Hospital here.

Mani requested all those who had come in contact with himin the past few days to be on guard. Earlier, three ministers — Thomas Isaac (Finance), EP Jayarajan (Industries) and V S Sunil Kumar (Agriculture) –had tested positive for the coronavirus and all of them have recovered.

Kerala has been witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-cases in recent weeks and its tally stood at 2,40,799 as of Tuesday.