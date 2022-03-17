A priest in an orthodox church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl.

The alleged incident happened on March 12 when the girl, a student of Class 12, was taken for counselling to the priest.

According to her statement to the police, the priest misbehaved with her when she went for counselling.

She told about this to one of her friends who informed her teacher. The teachers informed the childline who then went to the police.

The police registered a case on Wednesday night, following which the priest was arrested on Thursday.

A case has been registered under Sections 3 (Penetrative sexual assault), 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 7 (Sexual assault) and 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

