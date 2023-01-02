CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala: Probe Ordered After Over 100 Fall Sick In Suspected Food Poisoning
1-MIN READ

Kerala: Probe Ordered After Over 100 Fall Sick In Suspected Food Poisoning

By: Neethu Reghukumar

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

CNN-News18

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 18:01 IST

Pathanamthitta, India

The Keezvaipur police have registered a case against the catering service company (Representational)

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe after at least 100 people, who attended a baptism ceremony near the Keezhvaipur area in the Pathanamthitta district, suffered from suspected food poisoning.

The state Health Minister said the inquiry will be conducted by the Food Safety Department which has been asked to submit a report immediately.

Police officials have filed a case against the catering service company after over 100 people, who had attended the function on Thursday, suffered from food poisoning-like symptoms and were admitted to various hospitals in the area.

The Keezvaipur police have registered a case against the catering service company under sections of IPC 268, 272 and 269 based on a complaint filed by the man who organised the party.

