Kerala PSC 17th, 18th Aug Recruitment Processes Postponed due to Floods, Check Notification Here
The Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed all recruitment processes that were scheduled to be held on August 17 and August 18 due to incessant rains triggering floods in the state.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
The Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed all recruitment processes that were scheduled to be held on 17th and 18th of August 2018.
The decision comes in the wake of heavy floods that have crippled the state of Kerala with substantial loss of life and infrastructure. All written exams, departmental exams, interviews, certificate verification including service verification, etc that were scheduled for 17th and 18th August have been postponed until new schedule is released by the Kerala PSC.
‘ALL EXAMINATIONS (INCLUDING DEPARTMENTAL TESTS), INTERVIEWS,CERTIFICATE VERIFICATIONS (INCLUDING SERVICE VERIFICATIONS),SCHEDULED ON 17.08.18 & 18.08.18 ARE POSTPONED.’ read an official notification released on the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission - keralapsc.gov.in.
Candidates who were eligible to appear for any recruitment processes (as mentioned above) on 17th and 18th August 2018 must stay tuned and check the official website again to stay up to date with the recruitment process.
The official notification for Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) is also expected to be delayed due to the administrative challenges that have cropped during the Kerala Floods.
