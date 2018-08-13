English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018: 140 Posts, Apply before 29th August 2018
The eligibility criteria differs for all the above mentioned posts, therefore, applicants must download the official advertisements for the post they wish to apply for and apply only if they are eligible for the same.
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 140 vacancies various posts under various departments has begun on the official website of Kerala PSC, Kerala - keralapsc.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 29th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘One time registration’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on register
Step 5 - User Id will generate
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the form with required details
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi/
Direct Link for Login - https://thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in/thulasi/
Download Official Advertisements Here- https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/index.php?option=com_docman&task=cat_view&gid=869&Itemid=161
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 140
Part Time High School Assistant (Urdu) - 1
Pharmacist Grade- II (Homoeo) - 31
Pharmacist Grade-II (Ayurveda) - 2
Security Guard, Traco Cable Company Limited - 8
Marketing Organizer, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited - 1
Mate (Mines), Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited - 1
Rehabilitation Technician Grade-II (Leather Works), Medical Education - 1
Dental Hygienist Grade- II - 1
Assistant Jailor Grade-I - 1
Dairy Extension Officer - 1
Lecturer in Urdu, Collegiate Education - 1
Engineering Assistant Grade- II, Kerala State Construction Corporation Limited - 1
Junior Instructor, Industrial Training - 8
Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Physics - 5
Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Chemistry - 3
Pharmacist Grade- II, Homeopathy - 42
Accountant Grade II, Foam Mattings (India) Limited - 1
Technical Assistant, Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Limited - 4
Clay Worker, Technical Education (College of Fine Arts) - 2
Draftsman Grade III (Civil)/ Overseer Grade- III (Civil)/Tracer, Harbour Engineering Department: 3
Lower Division Typist, Kerala Water Authority - 5
Draftsman Grade II (Civil)/ Overseer Grade II (Civil), Harbour Engineering - 13
Company Secretary cum Finance Manager, Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/ST
Td - 1
Training Instructor (Draftsman - Civil), Scheduled Castes Development Department - 1
Specialist (Soil Science / Soil Conservation), Kerala State Land Use Board - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria differs for all the above mentioned posts, therefore, applicants must download the official advertisements for the post they wish to apply for and apply only if they are eligible for the same.
Selection Process:
The examination for the recruitments of above posts will be conducted in online mode.
