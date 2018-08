Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018: 140 Posts, Apply before 29th August 2018

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 140 vacancies various posts under various departments has begun on the official website of Kerala PSC, Kerala - keralapsc.gov.in. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 29th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘One time registration’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself firstStep 4 – Fill the details and click on registerStep 5 - User Id will generateStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the form with required detailsStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDownload Official Advertisements Here- https://www.keralapsc.gov.in/index.php?option=com_docman&task=cat_view&gid=869&Itemid=161 Kerala PSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 140Part Time High School Assistant (Urdu) - 1Pharmacist Grade- II (Homoeo) - 31Pharmacist Grade-II (Ayurveda) - 2Security Guard, Traco Cable Company Limited - 8Marketing Organizer, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited - 1Mate (Mines), Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited - 1Rehabilitation Technician Grade-II (Leather Works), Medical Education - 1Dental Hygienist Grade- II - 1Assistant Jailor Grade-I - 1Dairy Extension Officer - 1Lecturer in Urdu, Collegiate Education - 1Engineering Assistant Grade- II, Kerala State Construction Corporation Limited - 1Junior Instructor, Industrial Training - 8Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Physics - 5Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Chemistry - 3Pharmacist Grade- II, Homeopathy - 42Accountant Grade II, Foam Mattings (India) Limited - 1Technical Assistant, Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Limited - 4Clay Worker, Technical Education (College of Fine Arts) - 2Draftsman Grade III (Civil)/ Overseer Grade- III (Civil)/Tracer, Harbour Engineering Department: 3Lower Division Typist, Kerala Water Authority - 5Draftsman Grade II (Civil)/ Overseer Grade II (Civil), Harbour Engineering - 13Company Secretary cum Finance Manager, Kerala State Development Corporation for SC/STTd - 1Training Instructor (Draftsman - Civil), Scheduled Castes Development Department - 1Specialist (Soil Science / Soil Conservation), Kerala State Land Use Board - 2The eligibility criteria differs for all the above mentioned posts, therefore, applicants must download the official advertisements for the post they wish to apply for and apply only if they are eligible for the same.The examination for the recruitments of above posts will be conducted in online mode.