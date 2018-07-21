English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Public Service Commission to Hold KAS Exam Online, Notification to be Out at thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in
Kerala PSC is all set to conduct the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) Exam online. Aspiring candidates must visit the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission at thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.
Screen grab of the official website of KPSC.
New Delhi: Kerala Public Service Commission also known as Thulasi Public Service Commission has decided to conduct the Kerala Administrative Service Exam and the Thulasi PSC is all set to issue a notification about date and timing soon. In order to check information regarding the Kerala Administrative Service Exam candidates must visit the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission at thulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in.
The Chairman of Kerala Public Service Commission M K Sakeer inaugurated the e-office facility at the zonal and district office at Kozhikode. He announced that more posts will be added to the online examination list within six months and facilities for taking online examination for 40,000 people will be also be provided.
As per the announcement, the online examination centres will be set up in 14 districts at several engineering and polytechnic colleges equipped with good computer labs. Chairman Sakeer also said that the PSC was also contemplating the inclusion of descriptive answering in certain examinations that would be evaluated through online marking.
The Kerala Administrative Service online examination can be conducted for 70 per cent of the posts, except those of clerk, last grade and civil police officer.
