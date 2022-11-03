Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, And Maharashtra Top Scorers in Centre's School Performance Index

Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra have bagged the top position with the highest scores in the 2020-21 performance grading index (PGI) rankings released for states and union territories (UTs) by the ministry of education, department of school education and literacy on Thursday. The rankings assess states on various indicators for evidence-based comprehensive analysis of school education.

Seven states/UTs — Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh — have attained level 2 (score 901-950) in 2020-21 as compared to none in 2017-18 and four in 2019-20. Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Maharashtra have attained the highest scores — 930, 929, 929, and 928.

However, even this time, none of the states could make it to level 1 of the rankings. Arunachal Pradesh emerged as the worst-performing, ending up with a score of 669. Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to the highest achieved level of any state so far.

Ladakh, the newly constituted UT, made significant improvement in PGI from level 8 to level 4, or improved its score by 299 points in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20, resulting in the highest-ever improvement in a single year, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep landed in level 3, scoring between 851 and 900.

The PGI structure comprises 1,000 points across 70 indicators grouped into two broad categories — outcomes, and governance management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains — learning outcomes (LO), access (A), infrastructure and facilities (IF), equity (E), and governance process (GP).

While Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh, and Jharkhand were the best achievers in terms of learning outcomes, Delhi, Kerala, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu performed the best in terms of access.

Again, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands did the best in the infrastructure and facilities domain. Delhi and Punjab remained on top in the equity domain as well, along with Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

In terms of government processes, Punjab, Kerala, Puducherry, and Maharashtra fared the best, the report stated.

Read all the Latest India News here