Kerala Rain Kills 2, Madhya Pradesh Likely to Receive Downpour

New Delhi, Sep 21: Two deaths were reported in rain-related incidents in Kerala, where heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc, while parts of Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive downpour till Tuesday morning. Fishermen have been warned not to venture out to the sea as strong winds with speed reaching up to 45-55 kmph are likely along and off Kerala and Karnataka coasts and over Lakshadweep area.

However, rains eluded north India, including the national capital, where people witnessed a hot and humid day. The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal. The weatherman said light rain might bring some relief in the city over the next two to three days. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Monday. The orange alert is sounded for rainfall between 6 cm and 20 cm.

The Kundala, Kallarkutti, Malankara and Ponmudi dam shutters have been opened, resulting in water rise in Periyar, Muthirapuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers. A weather bulletin said a low-pressure area has formed over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and it is likely to move west-northwest during the next 2-3 days.

Hosdurg in Kasaragod received 9 cm rainfall, as per the latest bulletin on the IMD website, while Vythiri in Wayanad district received 9.4 cm rain, Munnar and Peerumedu in Idukki over 7 cm rain and Nedumangadu in Thiruvananthapuram received 7 cm rain. State officials said one person each died in rain-related incidents in Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod districts in the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast very heavy rainfall for Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori districts of Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning.

It issued a yellow alert for seven districts, including Jabalpur, for torrential rains, and lightning and thunderstorms in eight places, including Bhopal and Indore,for the same period. "A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move towards east MP in the next 48 hours," senior meteorologist HS Pandey said. The state has received 936.6 mm rainfall so far against the average of 913, he added. In Uttar Pradesh, the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal in Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Agra divisions, above normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Jhansi and Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, the weather office said.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Lucknow at 37.5 degrees Celsius. The forecast for Tuesday said rain and thundershower is very likely at many places over the eastern districts and at a few places over the western region, with light to moderate thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places.

Haryana and Punjab too witnessed a hot day as Bhiwani and Narnaul each recorded a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Ambala and Karnal was 36.7 degrees Celsius and 35.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, witnessed sultry weather with the maximum temperature settling at 36.6 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 36.3 degrees Celsius.

Patiala and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum temperatures at 36.6 degrees Celsius and 36.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.