Polling Stations Submerged, Train Services Hit as Heavy Rains Lash Kerala; IMD Issues Orange Alert
The state government said NDRF teams - one to Kollam, one to Alappuzha, one at Ernakulam and one at Pathanamthitta - have been deployed to deal with the station.
People wade through waterlogged polling booth in Ernakulam.
Kochi: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Monday and disrupted the Ernakulam by-election, even as the Met Dept issued an orange alert for 12 districts and warned of more downpour.
The movement of trains and vehicles through low-lying areas was affected and the state government put NDRF teams on alert in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta to deal with the heavy rains.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked people to exercise caution, saying: "Prepare for more downpours. Heavy rain has increased across most parts of the State. We are closely monitoring the situation. Follow instructions from local officials. Listen to instructions regarding evacuation or sheltering. If advised to evacuate, do so immediately.”
So far as the elections were concerned, the worst-affected were Ernakulam and Konni constituencies, which recorded 4.9 per cent and 11.5 per cent voting till 9am respectively. Among the other three constituencies, Vatiyoorkavu witnessed 11.5 per cent, Aroor 12.8 per cent, and Manjeswaram 16.5 per cent polling till 9am.
“A few polling stations have been shifted from the ground floor to the first floor in Ernakulam Assembly constituency. Around 500 officials, including police, are making the arrangements. We will wait for the reports from the district collectors of the constituencies. We have made arrangements to transport voters to the polling stations in some places. If needed, we will extend the polling time as well," said Tika Ram Meena, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer.
"In all these years, I have not lost the opportunity to cast my vote. I have never seen such rain on a voting day in my life, but I am determined to vote," said a 78-year-old nun, who arrived at a flooded polling station in Ernakulam.
Many areas in Kochi city, including Ernakulam South, Panambilli Nagar and Ayyappankavu, were waterlogged. Three camps have been opened in Ernakulam district to relocate the people affected by rains.
Train services via stations in Ernakulam have been affected due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Railway officials said here on Monday. "Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town stations are waterlogged, train services in all directions through these stations will be delayed till water level recedes," a Southern Railway spokesman said.
The situation turned worse as many people were left stranded for several hours at railway stations. While some local trains were short terminated, few long distance trains were rescheduled, officials said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Sizzle at Indian Super League Opening Ceremony, Watch Video
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- Here's How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Decided to 'Chill' After a Concert Night
- Lady Gaga Tweets in Sanskrit, Indian Fans Respond with 'Jai Shri Ram'
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro Going on Sale Today: Price, Offers, Features and More