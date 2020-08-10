Kerala Rains LIVE Updates: IMD Sounds Red Alert in 6 Districts, Idukki Landslide Toll Rises to 43

Kerala Rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Alappuzha districts for today. Sounding a Red Alert, the IMD said yesterday that these districts are likely to receive over 20 cm rain in the next 24 hours. IMD officials said almost all districts north of Alappuzha are likely to receive over 20 cm rains. There is likely to be a reduction in rainfall from Tuesday, they said. Incessant rains, landslides and opening of shutters of dams across rivers have caused rise in water level in rivers and streams in central Kerala. Normal life of people living in low lying areas of Kottayam and Alappuzha has been affected with flood waters entering their homes.

Here are the latest updates on the situation in Kerala:

• The death toll in the massive landslide that destroyed a row of 20 houses of tea estate workers in the high range Idukki district of Kerala rose to 43 on Sunday evening after 17 more bodies were retrieved from the debris. "Three days after the settlements were swept away by devastating landslides at Pettimudi near Rajamala, authorities have now decided to take help of sniffer dogs to trace the persons buried under the debris," news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

• Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has assured support to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on rescue efforts. "I spoke to Hon @CMOKerala today morning about the tragic loss of lives and damages caused due to heavy rain and landslides at Munnar. I promised to provide necessary support in rescue and relief operations," Palaniswami said on his Twitter handle.

• Low-lying areas in Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are heavily impacted due to flooding. Hundreds of families have been shifted to relief camps from-low lying areas including Kumarakom and Kuttanad regions of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts, they said.

• Considering the spread of novel coronavirus, the authorities have opened separate camps for different categories of the flood affected people. In Ernakulam district, 1,203 flood affected people have been shifted to relief camps.