Kerala Ramps Up Strength of Govt Doctors, Appoints 276 to Tackle Rising Cases

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has appointed 276 doctors in the health department to strengthen its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the backdrop of rising cases in the state.

The doctors were selected by the state Public Service Commission from the existing rank list and appointed to be the part of the health ministry to fight the coronavirus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post. Kerala went in for a total lockdown from midnight on Monday with 28 new positive cases, the highest on a single day, being reported, taking the total number of people under

treatment in the state to 91 and over 64,000 under surveillance.

"Appointment has been given to 276 doctors, who were in the rank list of the PSC. The doctors were appointed to carry

out the preventive measures and plans prepared by the health department," Vijayan said.

State health minister K K Shailaja said the appointments were made after conducting counselling through video conferencing. "We will also appoint other paramedical staff," she said in a release.

