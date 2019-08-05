Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Receives Heavy Rains, IMD Issues Red Alert in Three Districts

The IMD has issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8. Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
Commuters brave the water logged streets.
Thiruvananthapuram: As heavy rains pounded several parts of Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on August 8.

"These districts are likely to get extremely heavy rainfall of over 240 mm in 24 hours and may experience landslides," an IMD release said.

A woman died in Malappuram District when a tree uprooted and fell over her house, the District Management Authority told PTI.

Many places in Malappuram District are under water with some villages being isolated.

Heavy crop damage was also reported from various parts of the district.

The Makkootam ghat road in Kannur was also damaged in the heavy rains.

"The traffic on the Makkootam ghat road has been diverted and the vehicles will have to take the Manathavadi road," a revenue official said.

Palakkad District also received heavy rains. The IMD also declared an Orange alert in various districts from August 6 to 9, including in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasargod, Alapuzha, Idukki, Ernakkulam, Kannur and Thrissur districts.

