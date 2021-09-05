Kerala Records 26,701 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 74 Deaths

Kerala on Sunday reported 26,701 fresh Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths pushing the total infection count to 42,07838 and the fatalities till date to 21,496, the state government said. The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 17.17 per cent after testing 1,55,543 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release. With this, 3,23,90,313 samples have been tested till now, it said.

The bulletin also said that since Saturday, 28,900 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 39,37,996 and the number of active cases to 2,47,791. Among the 14 districts of the state, Kozhikode recorded the highest number of cases with 3,366 followed by Thrissur (3,214), Ernakulam (2,915), Malappuram (2,568), Palakkad (2,373), Kollam (2,368), Thiruvananthapuram (2,103), Kottayam (1,662), Alappuzha (1,655), Kannur (1,356), Idukki (1,001) and Pathanamthitta (947), the release said.

Of the new cases, 78 were health workers, 96 from outside the state and 25,481 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,046 cases, the release said. There are currently 6,24,301 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,91,061 are in home or institutional quarantine and 33,240 in hospitals.

