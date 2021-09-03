Kerala Records 29,322 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Dips to 17.91 Per Cent

Kerala logged 29,322 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after testing 1.63 lakh samples, pushing the infection count to over 41.51 lakh. With 131 people succumbing to the virus today, the death toll mounted to 21,280.

The COVID caseload now stood at 41,51,455 with the addition of fresh cases.The state's overall coronavirus cases had surpassed 41 lakh yesterday with the state recording 32,097 new infections after testing 1,74,307 samples. Meanwhile, 22,938 persons recuperated from the disease on Friday taking the total cured to 38,83,186, leaving 2,46,437 active cases.

State Health Minister Veena George said 1,63,691 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 17.91 per cent. Till now, 3,20,65,533 samples were tested. Among the districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of positive cases today - 3,530, followed by Ernakulam with 3,435 and Kozhikode 3,344. "Of those found infected today, 79 reached the state from outside while 27,874 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 1,251 is yet to be traced and 118 health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in a release. The minister said there are 296 regions under various local self government bodies with over seven per cent weekly infection population ratio (WIPR).

There are 5,78,704 persons under observation of which 33,458 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here