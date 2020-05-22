Kerala Records Highest Single-Day Spike With 42 Covid-19 Cases, CM Warns Against Lockdown Breach

Kerala recorded highest single day spike in Covid-19 positive cases on Friday with 42 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the 42 tested positive, 17 are from abroad and 23 from other states.

This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 732 with 216 active cases. Among the active cases, 202 came from abroad or other states.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said,"The number of cases increasing is a serious warning, and it shows that we should increase our coronavirus preventive measures."

Vijayan said,"More people will come into the state in the coming days and our doors will not be closed to any Malayalee. Despite the number of cases rising daily, we will be conducting more tests on people, provide treatment and take care of those in the state and for anyone who comes to the state."

"We have relaxed the lockdown measures, not for celebrations, but to ensure that life moves forward. But we are noticing that many people are coming out, which should not happen," added the Chief Minister.

He added that even ventilator supports are ready in the hospitals and in the coming days the government will focus on further improving the medical facilities in hospitals.

He said 91,348 people have come into the state from abroad and other states.

