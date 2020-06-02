INDIA

1-MIN READ

Kerala Records Highest Single-day Spike so Far with 86 Covid-19 Cases

Indians wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a wholesale market in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Indians wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk at a wholesale market in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

release said, quoting Health Minister KK Shailaja. With this death, the total fatalities in the state has climbed to 11.

  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
In the highest single day spike so far, 86 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,412 as one more person succumbed to the virus.

The 77-year-old deceased, a Christian priest, died at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, a

release said, quoting Health Minister KK Shailaja. With this death, the total fatalities in the state has climbed to 11.

The priest, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram district, had been admitted to the hospital on April 20 following a

motorbike accident and was under treatment till May 20, after which he was discharged. He returned 10 days later with pneumonia and respiratory problems and died today. His samples had tested positive.

Presently, 774 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and 627 have recovered so far, including 19 who were discharged today, the release said.


