Kerala Records Over 20K Cases For 5th Day, Health Min Urges Caution Ahead of Onam

Ahead of Onam festivities beginning in the state, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has asked people to avoid crowds and if possible, even events, celebrations and visits to relatives to reduce the risk of Covid infection. People should strictly avoid crowds and follow Covid protocols while organising and attending events and celebrations, the Minister said.

She further said that if possible, people should avoid going to any events or celebrations. Visits to relatives and family should also be avoided as much as possible especially if there are small children in the family, the Minister said.

For the fifth consecutive day, Kerala recorded more than 20,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday but saw a decline in fatalities and a fall in the Test Positivity Rate to 12.31 per cent. The state had recorded 100 deaths on Friday, while the TPR was 13.61 per cent.

On Saturday, Kerala logged 20,624 fresh cases, pushing the infection caseload to 33,90,761, while 80 more deaths took the toll to 16,781.

The state on Saturday also crossed the 2 crore milestone in inoculating people against Covid-19.

At a special meeting held to review the state’s preparedness to handle the third wave, George said about half of the population of Kerala was susceptible to the virus and therefore, precautions have to be taken as the presence of the highly contagious delta variant has been detected, according to a state government release. Kerala is not yet free from the second wave of Covid-19 and therefore people should be extra cautious and vigilant against transmission of the infection to prevent a third wave from occurring, she said.

George directed the Kerala Medical Services Corporation to ensure that 33 oxygen generation units, which will produce 77 metric tonnes of oxygen, set up in different parts of the state, are made operational by August itself,the release said. The minister also directed the department heads to ensure stockpiling of COVID medical supplies in medical colleges and other medical centers.

(With PTI inputs)

