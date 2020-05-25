INDIA

Kerala Records Sixth Fatality as 62-Year-Old Dies of Covid-19 in Kozhikode

Representative image. (Reuters)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 11:50 PM IST
A 62-year-old woman COVID-19 patient from Kannur died at a hospital here on Monday, taking the toll due to the disease in Kerala to six, officials said.

The woman died around 10 PM at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where she had been under treatment after testing positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

"She was shifted to the medical college on Friday after she was tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier,she was under treatment for neurological disease at a private hospital here. She passed away at around 10 PM," District Medical Officer Dr V Jayshree told PTI.

This is the second death in two days and the sixth COVID-19 fatality so far in the state.

A 53-year old woman cancer patient, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival from Dubai recently, died on Sunday.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 5 PM on Monday, Kerala reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19, including a health worker and two remand prisoners, taking the total to 896.


