Kerala Registers Single Highest Day Discharge Of COVID-19 Patients

Thiruvananthapuram,Sep 4: Kerala on Friday registered the highest number of discharges of COVID-19 patients in a single day at 2,716 and reported 2,479 fresh cases. With these fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in the state now stands at 82,103.

Health Minister K K Shailaja saidthe death toll has gone up to 326 with 11 more fatalities being reported. Those infected include 60 police officials from Thrissur and 34 health workers.

Out of the new cases, 59 came from abroad, 71 from other states while 2,255 people contracted the disease from their contacts. “The source of infection of at least 149 people are yet to be identified, she said in a release.

Among the deceased, one woman was aged 95, two men aged 83 and 73 and another four men in their sixties, she said. Currently, there are 21,268 patients under treatment in the state, while 60,448 persons were cured,” Minister said in a release.

At least 1,97,937 people are under observation in the state where 17,194 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. The state has tested 36,310 samples in the last 24 hours.

At least 16 regions have been categorised as hot spots while 28 have been removed, taking the total number in the state to 557.

