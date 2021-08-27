Kerala Reimposes Sunday Lockdown Following Onam Spike; Here’s What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Kerala has decided to reimpose Sunday lockdown in the state following a spike in daily caseload since the Onam festival on August 23. The state has been recording over 30,000 fresh infections for the past three days even after the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government restricted mass gatherings ahead of festivals such as Muharram and Onam. The last time the state crossed the 30,000-mark was on May 20.

The state had earlier relaxed Sunday lockdowns for two weeks, on August 15 and August 23, in view of the Onam festival.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not in the state:

Shops are allowed to function six days a week, from 7 am to 9 pm.

All non-essential shops are to be closed on Sundays.

Only those who have either taken at least one dose of Covid vaccine or have a negative RT PCR test taken in the last 72 hours will be allowed to enter shops, markets, banks, and tourist spots.

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed in weddings and funerals.

No in-person or on-campus classes allowed in schools, colleges, universities.

Malls are allowed to remain open for online delivery.

Resorts, hotels can operate with stay-in guests, but only in a bio-bubble model.

Kerala has been receiving criticism for the state’s Covid management from the Centre and other political parties. CM Vijayan, on Friday, wrote in an article, that some people are trying to neglect the facts and deliberately create confusion. “There are some unnecessary controversies surrounding the second wave,” he said.

Vijayan reiterated that no one in the state had been denied essential medical aid, bed, or oxygen and that no vaccines were wasted.

In the wake of high caseload, state on August 24 decided to ramp up testing in the districts which have a poor rate of vaccination. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George, who reviewed the state’s Covid situation, blamed the violation of home quarantine directives for the worsening situation and cautioned against the increased indoor transmission of coronavirus at homes.

