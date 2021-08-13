Kerala Renews Covid Plan, to Vaccinate All Those Found Negative in Containment Zones

As the state’s Covid-19 numbers continue to be in red, the Kerala government has decided to revamp its vaccination strategy. The state plans to vaccinate all Covid-negative individuals in containment zones.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Covid-19 review meeting, said that vaccines will be given to all those who are Covid negative in these hotspot areas.

“Everyone in the containment zones will be tested. All those with a negative result will be vaccinated on priority," he said.

The government has decided to intensify efforts in all the districts to implement the vaccination drive expeditiously. A vaccination drive will be held across the state on August 14, 15 and 16.

The state has also tweaked some of its restrictions. From now, prior permission will need to be obtained for all public events.

Teachers will be exempted from Covid duty as they have to start online classes, exams and Plus One admissions, the state administration.

For Onam, celebrations at government offices will be limited to floral arrangements. The CM has also directed the health department to organize awareness programs to control the spread of Covid in homes.

Kerala reported 20,452 new positive cases and 114 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday taking the caseload to 3,62,090 and the death toll to 18,394. State health minister Veena George said the state tested 1,42,501 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 14.35 per cent. The state has till now tested 2,91,95,758 samples.

