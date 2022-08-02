Kerala's 5th, India's 7th: 30-year-old UAE Returnee Tests Positive for Monkeypox in Kozhikode

Kerala on Tuesday reported another case of monkeypox, making it the fifth infection in the state and seventh in India. State health minister Veena George said that the patient, a 30-year-old man, reached Kozhikode airport on 27 July from UAE and is undergoing treatment in Malappuram.

India’s first death due to monkeypox was reported from Kerala recently. The state health minister said a 22-year-old man, who had returned from UAE recently after testing positive for the infection there, succumbed due to the disease on Saturday.

“Monkeypox is not a fatal disease. We have to find out how the death took place. We will also examine why there was a delay in hospitalization,” George had said, adding that doctors told her that he was suffering from some other ailments as well. “The strain identified here is not that virulent, but it spreads fast. Since the infection is fast, we have to take adequate precautions,” she had added. The health minister had a day ago held an emergency meeting of health officials in Thrissur.

People with underlying health conditions, such as kidney disease and certain types of immunosuppression, run a greater risk from monkeypox, according to David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported three other deaths from monkeypox, outside of Africa, since the start of the year. The WHO has declared a global health emergency over a monkeypox outbreak reported from more than 75 countries.

