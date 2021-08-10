Kerala has 11 districts showing an increasing trend in daily average cases, said the Union Health Ministry said today in a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country. With Kerala registering 51.51 percent of the total Covid cases reported last week, the state has been contributing the highest share of daily caseload.

A six-member team sent to monitor and help the state authorities deal with coronavirus spread found that containment zones are not made according to union health ministry’s guidelines, where concentration of diseased determines the anatomy of the zones.

The team observed that perimeter control and cordoning-off of containment zones were not being carried out in a strict manner. Further, places around the containment zones did not have buffer zones, which are classified as areas where new cases are more likely to appear.

Here are some Covid parameters from Kerala as of July 30:

1. Total Positivity Rate (TPR) – The TPR has been over 10 per cent in the past few weeks. On Monday, the rate was 13.87 percent. This measure shows the ratio of cases confirmed to tests performed. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a high TPR indicates poor testing and it should remain below 5 per cent.

2. Case Fatality Rate (CFR) – CFR, the proportion of people who die after testing positive for Covid, was reported be at a relatively low 0.5 percent.

3. Sero-prevalence – About 44 percent of the population in Kerala were found to have been exposed to Covid-19, according to the sero-survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research in June and July. Sero-prevalence means the presence of antibodies against Covid-19 in the population.

4. Covid-19 Variants: The highly-infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 was identified in over 80 per cent of those who tested positive.

5. Vaccination: While 54 percent of the state population, i.e 1,42,85,630 people have been administered one dose of the Covid vaccine and 23% of the population, i.e 6,08,5180 have been fully vaccinated, around 2 crore people are yet to receive the first dose yet.

6. R-value: The current R-value is 1.12. If the R-value is lesser than one, it means the number of newly infected people is lower than the number of infected people in the preceding period which means the disease incidence is going down.

