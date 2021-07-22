Kerala Reports 12,818 New Covid-19 Cases, 122 Deaths; TPR Crosses 12%

Kerala on Thursday recorded 12,818 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 32,18,015, with the Test Positivity Rate continuing to rise and crossing the 12 per cent mark. The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks.

Thereafter, it has continued to rise each day and has now reached 12.38 per cent. The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 15,739 with 122 more deaths.

As many as 13,454 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 30,72,895 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,28,881, a state government release said. Thrissur topped in the number of cases (1605), followed by Kozhikode (1586), Ernakulam (1554), Malappuram (1249), Palakkad (1095), Thiruvananthapuram (987) and Kollam 970.

Of the new cases, 85 are health workers, 76 had come from outside the state and 12,034 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 623 cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,03,543 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,58,22,215.

There are currently 4,09,323 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,83,826 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,497 in hospitals.

There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent, the release said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here